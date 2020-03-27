Michael Burry buys the dip in men's suits

Scion Asset Management boosts its stake in Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) to 8.3% with recent buying action.

Michael Burry's firm has been nipping at TLRD's board since last year for the retailer's capital allocation strategy.

Tailored Brands is up 0.69% in premarket action to $1.44 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.06 to $8.43. Yesterday, the company announced deep cost-cutting measures with stores shut down across the U.S. and demand potentially lacking as former office employees work at home.

SEC Form 13D