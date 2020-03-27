Seeking Alpha
CCL, RBS among premarket losers

SA News Editor

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI-21% after suspending Q1 dividend.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP-20% on dividend cut.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT-15% on FY earnings.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS-10% despite positive results from early-stage AB-729 trial.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) -9%.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) -3%.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL-9% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) -9%.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) -9%.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC-8% on launching stock offering.

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) -8%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) -8%.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) -8%.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD-8% after suspending guidance due to Covid-19.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) -8%.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -8%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) -8%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB-8%.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) -7%.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -7%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -5%.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) -7%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH-7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL-7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -7%.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) -7%.