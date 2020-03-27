CCL, RBS among premarket losers

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) -21% after suspending Q1 dividend.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) -20% on dividend cut.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) -15% on FY earnings.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) -10% despite positive results from early-stage AB-729 trial.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) -9% .

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) -3% .

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -9% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) -9% .

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) -9% .

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) -8% on launching stock offering.

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) -8% .

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) -8% .

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) -8% .

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) -8% after suspending guidance due to Covid-19.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) -8% .

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -8% .

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) -8% .

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) -8% .

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) -7% .

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -7% .

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -5% .

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) -7% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -7% .