CCL, RBS among premarket losers

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) -21% after suspending Q1 dividend.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) -20% on dividend cut.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) -15% on FY earnings.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) -10% despite positive results from early-stage AB-729 trial.
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) -9%.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) -3%.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -9% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.
Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) -9%.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) -9%.
The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) -8% on launching stock offering.
Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) -8%.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) -8%.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) -8%.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) -8% after suspending guidance due to Covid-19.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) -8%.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -8%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) -8%.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) -8%.
Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) -7%.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -7%.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) -5%.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) -7%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -7% after no help for big cruise lines in stimulus package.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -7%.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) -7%.