Owl Rock Capital closes on $395M CLO financing

Following this transaction, Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) has ~$2B of cash and undrawn debt capacity.

The company remains "well positioned to continue executing our investment strategy of lending to upper-middle market, sponsor-backed companies in recession-resistant industries and supporting our borrowers and the sponsor community through the current turbulence in the market," said CEO Craig W. Packer.

Owl Rock CLO III issued $260M of floating- and fixed-rate notes to investors; the secured notes have a blended interest rate on the floating rate notes of ~L+192 and a coupon of 2.75% on the fixed rate notes. The CLO has a reinvestment period of four years and a final maturity of April 20, 2032.

Expects to use proceeds from the secured notes to repay revolving loans borrowed by ORCC and its subsidiaries under existing credit facilities.