Canada makes emergency rate cut

Canada's central bank cuts its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 0.5% in an unscheduled move to support the Canadian financial system and to the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bank of Canada is also conducting a commercial paper purchase program and another program to acquire government of Canada securities in the secondary market.

It says it's ready to take further action if needed.

"These actions are designed to support individuals and businesses through this very difficult time, and to minimize any permanent damage to the structure of the economy," the Bank of Canada said in a statement.

The loonie slips 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) falls 4.5% in early trading.

ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, FCAN, HEWC, FLCA, ZCAN