European advisory group backs Novartis gene therapy for SMA

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Novartis' (NVS -2.7% ) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) for the treatment of babies and young children with 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with a bi-allelic mutation in the SMN1 gene and a clinical diagnosis of SMA Type 1 or those with 5q SMA with a bi-allelic mutation in the SMN1 gene and up to 3 copies of the SMN2 gene.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

The FDA approved the gene therapy in May 2019 for SMA Type 1.