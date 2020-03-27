Stocks sink at the open as stimulus optimism subsides

Stocks open with sharp losses following a massive rally that marked the Dow's strongest three-day performance since 1931; Dow -4.4% , S&P 500 -3.8% , Nasdaq -3.6% .

"We believe medium-term risks are skewed to the downside after this rally," says Maneesh Deshpande, Barclays' chief U.S. equity strategist, adding that "bear market 'head-fake' rallies are not uncommon."

Despite the three-day gains, the major averages are still more than 20% below last month's record highs, as investors dumped riskier assets on worries over the economic blow from the coronavirus.

In virus-related news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive, Spain suffered its deadliest day of the outbreak so far and the U.S. House is set to start as many as three hours of debate on the Senate-passed stimulus bill.

European bourses also are mired in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -5.7% , France's CAC -4.5% and Germany's DAX -3.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +3.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., energy and industrials are the worst performers among the S&P sectors, -5.8% and -4.3% respectively.

U.S. 10-year Treasury down 7 bps to 0.74%.