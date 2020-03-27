China moves to re-close cinemas after tentative restart

After a tentative but encouraging re-opening of movie theaters in China, the country has moved to close them down countrywide again.

The national film bureau hasn't cited a reason, so it appears to be concern over a potential new wave of viral infections. Or a miscommunication, as municipal authorities in Shanghai had granted authorization for hundreds of cinemas to reopen but are now overruled by national officials.

For now, cinemas remain closed in North America with no reopening yet in sight - creating a challenging liquidity issue for most. And AMC has drawn down the rest of its revolving credit to brace for the impact. MKM Parkners says IMAX may be in the best position there, with 10 months time in its cash on hand.