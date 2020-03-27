Lam Research, Teradyne upgraded on market position

Deutsche Bank upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Sidney Ho writes that both stocks "fit in the bucket of high-quality names and market leaders that should see their share prices declining less in a down-market and go up first in a market recovery."

Ho praises Lam's balance sheet and sees WFE spending as "likely to be more resilient." He sees 5G as the tailwind for Teradyne.

Deutsche raises Lam's target from $280 to $300 and lowers TER from $73 to $68.

LRCX and TER have Bullish average Sell Side ratings.