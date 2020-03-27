Banks walk a 'fine line' between helping, hurting customers: Citi CEO

Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Mike Corbat says banks walk a "fine line" between supporting customers through the Covid-19 crisis and loading them with loans they won't be able to pay.

Corbat and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan told the Financial Times in separate interviews that the industry is willing to support the economy and their clients, but there are limits.

"The last thing that we all want to see is... our consumers, our small businesses, and our big businesses come out of this... [with a] precariously bigger or larger position of indebtedness," Corbat said.

It's "walking that fine line of being as supportive as we can be, but at the same time, not in any way calling into question the safety and soundness of our institution or the system," he said.

BofA's Moynihan said his bank's priority is to "relieve cash flow difficulties" for the bank's borrowers and act as a "bridge" between the crisis and their future.

Some parts of BofA's businesses are already seeing the effects of the crisis as "tens of thousands of people have requested pain relief," he said.

Moynihan said he won't lay off any staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, similar to what some other banks have promised. He expects economic growth to be the hardest hit in Q2, with recovery kicking in the H2 2020.

He points out that the current situation is a healthcare crisis, not a financial one. "It has nothing to do with financial leverage in the system," Moynihan said.

Citi's Corbat notes that the financial markets are performing "remarkably well." He calls the actions taken by the Fed, the Treasury, the White House, and Congress as "extraordinary."

Previously: Morgan Stanley won't cut its workforce in 2020 (March 26)

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL