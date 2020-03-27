Anglo American sees production hit from South African lockdown

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says it expects lower iron ore production and thermal coal export due to a three-week lockdown imposed by the South African government in response to the coronavirus.

Anglo now estimates 2020 iron ore from its Kumba mine to come in lower by 2M-3M metric tons, while thermal coal export for the year is forecast to be reduced by 1.5M-2M tons.

The company previously expected production this year of 41.5M-42.5M mt at Kumba and to mine 26M mt of coal for export in South Africa and Colombia.

Anglo also says it has extended a slowdown in construction at its Quellaveco copper project in Peru and paused work in its Woodsmith polyhalite project in the U.K.