Huazhu Group -4.1% post Q4 results

Huazhu Group (HTHT -4.1% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.5% Y/Y to $417M.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels were $276M (-1.1% Y/Y); manachised and franchised hotels were $135M (+33.4% Y/Y).

The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation declined 300 bps to 82.2% due to the soft macro economy and a dilutive impact from newly-opened hotels.

Huazhu opened 630 hotels, including 11 leased hotels and 619 manachised and franchised hotels.

Also, closed a total of 163 hotels, including 20 leased hotels and 143 manachised and franchised hotels.

The Company had 688 leased hotels, 4,519 manachised hotels, and 411 franchised hotels in operation in 437 China and Singapore.

The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 536,876 (+27% Y/Y).

Operating cash inflow for Q4 was $140M; cash and equivalents of $465M.

The Company had a total debt balance of $2.4B.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Net revenues to decline 15-20% Y/Y or 45-50% if excluding the addition of Deutsche Hospitality.

2020 Outlook: Given the uncertainties of COVID-19 the company is not able to provide meaningful revenue guidance for the FY 2020. Gross opening of 1,600-1,800 hotels, expected to close 350-450 hotels, including planned closure of 300-350 hotels and special closure of 50-100 hotels.

