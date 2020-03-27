Orex and Pan American Silver form JV to develop Mexico project

Orex Minerals (OTCQB:ORMNF) to form a joint venture with Pan American Silver (PAAS -8.0% ), through its subsidiary Plata Panamericana (Pan American), to further explore and develop the Sandra project, formerly the Sandra-Escobar project, in Mexico.

Terms of the JV arrangement are based on a letter of agreement signed in July 2019.

Orex and Pan American will own a 40% and 60% interest, respectively, in the new JV

The project consists of the Sandra property of 6,335 ha and Escobar property of 635 ha of mineral concessions