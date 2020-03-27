Caterpillar cut at BofA on energy exposure, coronavirus risk

Caterpillar (CAT -4.9% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $115 price target at BofA, citing the company's exposure to the energy sector and uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus.

Caterpillar "has a strong balance sheet and nearly 4% dividend yield, but so do a lot of other companies," the firm says, adding that a strong yield is "not enough" in the current environment.

The company recently pulled its guidance due to coronavirus uncertainty, as have Cummins and Deere, "which only underscores the degree of demand and supply side uncertainty emanating from the COVID-19 outbreak."

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.