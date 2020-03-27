Roadrunner Transportation falls on delisting plan

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS -30.6% ) plunges after reporting a 27% drop in revenue for Q4 and wider operating loss than a year ago for a quarter that included the negative impact of the GM strike.

Also in the mix: The company plans to voluntarily withdraw its stock from listing on the NYSE and to voluntarily deregister from the reporting requirements of the SEC.

"While continuing to qualify for listing on the NYSE, the company made the decision to voluntarily deregister its shares because it has fewer than 300 stockholders of record and believes that it is in the best interest of the company’s stakeholders to reduce legal and administrative costs associated with being listed on the NYSE and complying with on-going SEC reporting requirements."