University of Chicago paper sees U.S. dividend annual growth sinking 28%

"As of March 25, our forecast of annual growth in dividends is down 28% in the U.S. and 22% in the EU," write Niels Joachim Cormsen and Ralph S. J. Koijen, both of the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in a paper analyzing the coronavirus's impact on stock prices and growth expectations.

"The lower bound on the change in expected dividends is -38% in the U.S. and -49% in the EU on the 2-year horizon," they add. Lower bound is forward looking and requires neither a forecasting model nor historical data.

They see signs of catch-up growth in third through 10th year.

Forecast of GDP growth is down by 2.2% in the U.S. and 2.8% in the EU.

"News about fiscal stimulus on March 24 boosts the market and long-term growth, but did not increase short-term growth expectations," they write.

The paper shows "how data on dividend futures can be used to understand why stock markets fell so sharply, well beyond changes in growth expectations."

