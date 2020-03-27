Brink’s secures additional term loan financing of $590M, withdraws FY2020 guidance

The Brink’s Company (BCO -3.9% ) has secured additional term loan financing of $590M, which is expected to increase liquidity to ~$1.5B upon closing.

The company has no long-term debt maturities until 2024.

Upon the completion of the acquisition of G4S cash businesses, the company is expected to have available liquidity of ~$800M.

The company expects the COVID-19 pandemic and negative currency translation to reduce its 1Q and FY2020 results, therefore the company has withdrawn its FY2020 guidance.

Doug Pertz, president and CEO, said: “Despite the uncertain impact of COVID-19, Brink’s is operating from a position of financial strength, with ample liquidity and manageable debt leverage. We are a designated “essential services provider” in the U.S and in most of our global markets, with a resilient operating model that includes a high level of variable labor and fleet costs, and a diversified base of recurring revenue.

The company is substantially reducing capital expenditures and closely managing working capital to maximize free cash flow.