BP, activist shareholder to jointly draft climate change resolution

An activist group has withdrawn a shareholder resolution urging BP to adhere to the Paris climate agreement after the company agreed to help draft a joint resolution to be voted on next year that would enshrine the company's pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

BP says the resolution will address overall greenhouse gas emissions from its operations as well as the products it buys and sells while also describing how it will increase investment in clean energy.

The move comes after BP CEO Bernard Looney outlined plans shortly after taking office last month for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.