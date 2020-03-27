EPA to step back from enforcing environmental laws during outbreak

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will ease enforcement of a range of legally mandated public health and environmental protections, saying industries could have trouble complying with them during the coronavirus.

The EPA directive is temporary but sweeping, forgoing fines or other civil penalties for companies that failed to monitor, report or meet some other requirements for releasing hazardous pollutants; the agency says industries are expected to comply with regulations "where reasonably practicable."

The oil and gas industry had asked for temporary relief from some regulatory requirements to ensure steady fuel supplies during the outbreak, citing concerns that the virus could leave companies with limited numbers of healthy staff to run critical operations.

Former Obama-era EPA chief Gina McCarthy, now president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, calls the decision "an open license to pollute."

