Deere upgraded on valuation at J.P. Morgan but risks remain

Deere (DE -3.6% ) is down despite receiving a J.P. Morgan upgrade to Neutral from Underweight with a $140 price target, citing valuation after a recent pullback.

Deere's balance sheet was "in a strong position coming into this crisis and our revised [free cash flow] assumptions suggest they will still be in decent shape coming out of it," according to analyst Ann Duignan.

The firm remains "cautious on the structural challenges facing U.S. agriculture," along with the impact of a strong dollar and ethanol fundamentals.

Duignan also maintains Neutral ratings for AGCO (AGCO -5.7% ) and CNH Industrial (CNHI -1.8% ), with respective stock price targets of $62 and $8.

