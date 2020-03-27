WWE buffeted by reports of WrestleMania pullouts

Specialty wrestling publications are reporting on various performers dropping out of WrestleMania (WWE -3.1% ), or considering the move, due to health and quarantine concerns.

Wrestling Observer says that multiple wrestlers have been pulled from the card due to illness, while others are feeling uncomfortable working the show. And Pro Wrestling Sheet says that Roman Reigns, one of the company's key stars, is among those uncomfortable with performing - due to a compromised immune system from a battle with leukemia.

WWE's flagship event is just a week away, and having already decided to hold it without fans (to be broadcast instead from its Florida training facility), the company elected to split the event over the nights of April 4-5.

A report from PWInsider says: “I’m talking wrestlers, behind the scenes people, whatever, there is only one person who felt that they should have went forward with WrestleMania and that’s why they’re going forward with WrestleMania and that’s Vince (CEO Vince McMahon)."