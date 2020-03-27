Morgan Stanley bullish on WW

Morgan Stanley sees WW International (WW -6.7% ) as a company that could benefit in the new post-pandemic environment.

"We anticipate a heightened focus on health, wellness, and weight loss after weeks of gym closures, stress eating, and limited physical activity. Additionally, the extent to which existing subscribers are currently showing greater interest and spending more time engaging with the app during the cocoon phase could lead to better retention curves for these subscribers over the medium term."

MS moves to an Overweight rating on WW from a prior stance of Equal-weight.