KBW's Kreuger calculates life insurers' Covid-19 risk

  • In an analysis of how the Covid-19 death rate is expected to impact life insurers, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' Ryan Krueger sees less risk for term life and group life products, "where we estimate an average in-force policyholder age in the mid-to-late 40s and less likelihood of owning past 65 (end of working age)."
  • Sees more risk for permanent life policies used for estate planning that could have an average age as high as 65+.
  • His base case stress scenario assumes a U.S. true infection rate of 20%, death rate of 0.5%, and 25% insurance adjustment, equating to 225K excess U.S. deaths.
  • Net life insurance amount risk (NAR) reflects in-force face amount less reinsurance, less reserves. Looking at NAR excluding group life, with lower risk and socioeconomic factors, KBW sees American Equity Investment Life (AEL -3.7%), Aflac (AFL -0.7%), Athene Holding (ATH -3.8%), Unum Group (UNM -1.8%), Principal Financial Group (PFG -3.4%), CNO Financial Group (CNO -4.6%), and Ameriprise Financial (AMP -4.6%) as the lowest risk group.
  • The highest risk is Reinsurance Group of America (RGA -1.0%), which could lose a year of its earnings,  followed by Primerica (PRI -0.2%) and Voya Financial (VOYA -2.9%).
  • "Higher older age mortality is also meaningfully positive for long-term care (not to be morbid)," benefiting Unum, Prudential Financial (PRU -3.5%), MetLife (MET -3.1%), and CNO, Krueger writes.
