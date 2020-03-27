Trump hammers GM on ventilator pledge

President Trump says General Motors (GM -5.4% ) isn't delivering ventilators to the government as fast as the automaker first indicated. "Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar," tweets POTUS.

The Trump Administration is facing some criticism itself for not starting efforts much earlier to deal with the ventilator shortage based on the early CDC projections in January of the risk of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Good news for all is that President Trump says an announcement is coming later today on ventilator production from companies other than GM.

Shares of GM have moved off their sessions lows.