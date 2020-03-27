AngloGold pulls guidance, draws down $1.4B on loan

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -9.4% ) says it has suspended operations at sites in South Africa, Brazil and Argentina, in line with local government containment measures, and will withdraw production guidance for the year.

AngloGold also outlines steps to conserve cash, prioritize capital spending and reduce non-essential spending.

The company says it has drawn down $1.4B on its revolving credit facility to cover a $700M bond redemption due in mid-April and to provide additional liquidity.

At the end of 2019, AngloGold says it had $463M of cash, $2B of debt and revolving credit facilities with $1.42B and R4.65B available.