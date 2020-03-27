Howard Hughes Corp. sees reaping $582M from share sales

Howard Hughes Corp.'s (HHC +2.9% ) public offering of 2M shares of common stock prices at $50 apiece, for estimated net proceeds of ~$94M.

At the same time Pershing Square Capital Management will buy 10M HHC shares at the same price for estimated net proceeds of $488M.

The $50-per-share price is a 6.5% discount to HHC's closing price of $53.50 on Thursday.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 300K shares for the public offering.

Expects to use proceeds from the offering and placement for general corporate purposes, including to strengthen the balance sheet and provide liquidity.

