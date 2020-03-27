FDA takes additional measures to increase ventilator supply

Aimed at boosting the supply of ventilators to meet COVID-19 demand, the FDA has issued a new Emergency Use Authorization allowing the emergency use (in healthcare settings) of certain ventilators, anesthesia gas machines modified for use as ventilators and positive pressure breathing devices modified for use as ventilators, ventilator tubing connectors and related accessories that meet specified criteria for safety, performance and labeling.

It also issued an EUA for certain imported non-NIOSH-approved respirator face masks.

On March 2, it issued an EUA for certain NIOSH-approved respirator face masks.

NIOSH is the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

