Bank of Canada brings out its own 'unlimited' bazooka

The Bank of Canada's planned large-scale asset purchases are targeted at easing strains in the credit market and not the yield curve, said its governor, Stephen Poloz in a press conference after the central bank made an unscheduled rate cut and announced new asset purchase programs.

He said he's not going to argue about whether the program is QE or not: “When we’re adopting a true QE program we would announce it as such."

Says the large-scale asset purchases "can be done in very, very large amounts, literally unlimited if you like."

He considers Canada's overnight rate, now at 0.25%, to be "effective lower bound," so the BoC will keep rates "at this level until we've got a different analysis in front of us."

