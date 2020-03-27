PBF Energy has 50% chance of 'significant' liquidity issue, Cowen says

PBF Energy (PBF -17.8% ) plunges as much as 22% as Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with an $8 price target, slashed from $30, based on a 50% chance the company has a "significant" liquidity issue.

PBF may avoid a cash crunch, but struggling net profit margins may result in negative free cash flow for a second straight year, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman says.

Liquidity likely has fallen to $1.5B from $2.2B after a debt issuance and the close of the Martinez acquisition, Gabelman says, adding that the company's borrowing base could decline by $400M due to lower inventory valuation.

PBF's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.