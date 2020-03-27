Aker Solutions sees further restructuring to mitigate market turmoil - Reuters

Aker Solutions (OTC:AKRTF) lays off 6,000 in Norway workers and scaled back investment plans amid declining oil price and coronavirus outbreak, as well as said to restructure further

The company’s subsea manufacturing plants in Malaysia and Brazil have been temporarily shut down, and many foreign contract workers have been sent home from its Norwegian operations.

The company also added, to reduce the negative impact on financial performance, it is assessing further restructuring globally to align the capacity with the demand for products and services