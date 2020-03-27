SoftBank-backed OneWeb readies bankruptcy - FT

Satellite Internet start-up OneWeb is readying a bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reports, after the company failed to draw new funding from investors including its key backer, SoftBank (SFTBY -2.8% ).

The company is also preparing to lay off most of its staff of about 500. It expects to keep some people on to maintain 70 satellites that are already in orbit.

The ambitious start-up looked to provide Internet service from space, but has reportedly faced recent doubts from SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son.

SoftBank has put about $2B into the company over the past few years.