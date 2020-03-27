Lockheed Martin to speed up payments to suppliers

Lockheed Martin (LMT -2.8% ) says it will advance more than $50M to small and medium-sized suppliers hurt by the economic slowdown caused by efforts to stop the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly has been increasing the amount of interim payments to defense contractors, with the largest contractors getting payments of 90% as they work to complete projects.

The company also plans to give $16.5M to efforts aimed at coronavirus relief and offer facilities and corporate aircraft and vehicles if needed for medical efforts or logistics.