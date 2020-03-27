Lundbeck cuts guidance after failed Parkinson's study

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY -4.0% ) slips on light volume on the heels of its announcement of unsuccessful results from a Phase 2a clinical trial, AMBLED, evaluating foliglurax in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients experiencing motor complications from levodopa therapy.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in OFF time at day 28 with foliglurax compared to placebo.

The company has stopped development of the glutamate 4 receptor modulator.

It has updated its fiscal 2020 guidance to include a downward revision in operating profit (EBIT), now DKK1.4B - 1.9B from DKK2.2B - 2.7B.