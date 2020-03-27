Mitsui may book up to ¥70B impairment loss amid plunging oil price

Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF +4.8% ) says it may book an impairment loss of ¥50B - ¥70B in the year ending March 31 due to falling commodity prices and coronavirus impact.

The company said it is likely to book an impairment loss on its stakes in the Eagle Ford shale oil and gas project in the US and the Tempa Rossa oil field in Italy among other oil and gas projects.

Mitsui also said it may book an impairment loss on fixed assets as well as an appraisal loss on shareholdings to reflect slumping stock markets.

The company said that it will maintain its dividend forecast of ¥40/share for 2H of the year.