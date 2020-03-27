Cruise lines poised for worst month in history as aid odds diminish

Carnival (CCL), Norwegian (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) extend losses in Friday's trading, the biggest mid-cap decliners in the services industry in today's trade, closely followed by other consumer names like Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

Aid hopes in the $2 trillion package have been all but dashed, barring intervention from the commander-in-chief who had expressed hope in helping the industry.

The world's four biggest cruise lines, which include Swiss-based MSC Cruises, have suspended sailings for about a month following coronavirus outbreaks aboard ships and travel restrictions imposed by various governments.

The double digit losses nearly assure that March will end as the worst in the industry's history.