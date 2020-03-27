Teekay wins new 10-year bareboat contract

Teekay (TK +12% ) trades higher on news it entered into a new bareboat charter contract with a BP subsidiary for the Petrojarl Foinaven floating production, storage and offloading unit for as much as 10 years.

Teekay expects to receive a $67M upfront cash payment, a nominal per day rate over the life of the contract, and a lump sum payment at the end of the contract period.

As part of the deal, Teekay Offshore entered into agreements with the Foinaven operator directly to provide operations and shuttle tanker services for the Foinaven FPSO.