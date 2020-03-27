AT&T sees jumps in family and news programming

In an update on its media business, AT&T (T -1.8% ) says viewership during the coronavirus crisis has seen upticks in the areas of children's, family and news programming.

"With more people social distancing and staying in, numbers across the board have jumped – and this is a trend we expect to continue," says AT&T's Rick Welday.

While sports viewing is down amid a spate of shut-down seasons, "this is being offset by upticks in News, Kids, and general Entertainment viewing." Live viewership on weekdays is up 15%, and free video on demand is up almost 25%, across AT&T TV and DirecTV.

Movie buying/renting volume has almost doubled, the company says, and there's a tripling in titles geared toward family viewing.

Meanwhile, CNN daytime viewership is up 150% Y/Y and CNN Digital has averaged more than 50M daily unique multiplatform visitors over the past 15 days, and daily average is more than double last year's; Tuesday, March 17, was CNN Digital's biggest day since the 2016 election.