Energy, industrials lead stocks lower

U.S. stocks stay firmly in the red, pulling down from their biggest three-day gain since 1931, with energy and industrials falling the most.

The Nasdaq slides 2.9% , the S&P 500 falls 2.7% , and the Dow sinks 3.0% in early afternoon trading in New York; the good new is that the three major indexes aren't down as much as they were earlier — Nasdaq fell as much as 3.9%, S&P as much as 4.2%, and Dow as much as 4.8%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, +6.2% to 64.79, is on track to its 10th straight day closing above 60 vs. an average of 18.7 in the past year.

As usual, when stocks fall, Treasurys rally; 10-year yield falls 11 basis points to 0.74%.

Crude oil drops 4.6% to $21.57 per barrel; gold slips 1.2% to $1,631.30 per ounce.

By S&P 500 sector, energy ( -5.5% ) and industrials ( -4.2% ) lead the decline, while the defensive consumer staples ( -0.6% ) and utilities ( -0.9% ) sectors fall the least.

Stocks are also sliding across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 3.3% , but ends the week up 6.1%; FTSE 100 closed the session down 5.8% , and ends the week 5.5% higher; the DAX lost 4.0% on the session and added 7.5% on the week.