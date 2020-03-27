Tempur Sealy pull guidance, tightens costs

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) says recent trends have shown orders down over 50% in Europe and the U.S., while improving trends in Asian markets are being seen in Korea, Japan and Singapore along with improving sequential growth in China.

The company estimates the FQ1 sales to increase approximately 15% to 20%. TPX expects near-term profits to be significantly impacted, but see its long-term competitive position strengthening through the downturn.

In reaction to the business slowdown, Tempur Sealy ceased all share repurchase activity, delayed certain capital projects and canceled or suspended non-critical projects. Full-year guidance from management has been withdrawn.

