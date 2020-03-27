Lundbeck's Lu AG06466 flunks mid-stage study; shares down 4%

Appearing motivated to release all the bad news at once, H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY -4.0% ) announces another failed clinical trial, this time a Phase 2a study evaluating Lu AG06466 in adults with a movement disorder called Tourette syndrome.

Lu AG06466 (formerly ABX-1431) failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by scale called YGTSS-TTS at days 28 & 56.

The company says Lu AG06466 is monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitor and selective modulator of the endocannabinoid system that works by reducing excessive neurotransmission and neuroinflammation.

Undeterred, it plans to conduct further studies in neurology and psychiatry.

About a 1/2 an hour earlier, it announced a failed mid-stage of foliglurax in Parkinson's.