U.S. drilling rigs sink by 44, Baker Hughes reports

The count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. plunges by 44 to 728, after falling by 20 a week earlier, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

U.S. oil rigs fell by 40 to 624, the biggest one-week drop since April 2015, while gas rigs shed 4 to 102 and 2 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin tumbled by 23 to 382, the biggest drop since February 2015.

WTI crude oil continues sharply lower -5.1% to $21.44/bbl.

