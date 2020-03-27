House passes $2.2T virus relief bill

The House of Representative passes the $2.2T coronavirus relief bill, sending it to President Trump to sign into law.

Trump has promised to sign the legislation "immediately."

Stocks pare some of the session's dip, with the Nasdaq off 2.2% vs. -3.9% early in trading, the S&P 500 -2.1% vs. -4.2%, and the Dow -2.3% vs. -4.8%.

The U.S. now has more than 92K coronavirus cases, the most in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

~1,380 deaths in the U.S. are linked to the virus.

House leaders worked to get a majority of members present to block Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) from requesting a traditional recorded vote on the legislation.

A roll call would have delayed the process because only 30 members would have been allowed at a time to keep social distance.

Some House members sat in the gallery usually reserved for the public to increased the distance among them.