Credit Suisse expects PepsiCo to outperform

Credit Suisse upgrades PepsiCo (PEP +1.7% ) to an Outperform rating from Neutral as it calls the stock a high-quality asset trading at a discount with near, medium, and long-term drivers.

CS points to a cultural shift in play and the aggressive capital deployment out of the company.

The incremental $12B investment by PEP in less than two years in advertising, capex, and M&A is seen reaping benefits over multiple years. The company's top brands (Pepsi, Gatorade) are seen improving with innovation gaining share (Bubly, Zero variants). Mountain Dew is also seen being unleashed with the Rockstar energy deal resolved.