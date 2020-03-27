With demand collapsing, Pacific Ethanol turns to alcohol for hand sanitizers

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -16.7% ) plunges after reporting a large Q4 loss and saying ethanol production during March has dropped as much as 60% due to coronavirus related shutdowns.

"The margin improvements we saw in the first half of the fourth quarter of 2019 have been overwhelmed by excessive ethanol supplies and plummeting demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," CEO Neil Koehler says. "The industry has returned to an acute negative margin environment."

With demand for its renewable fuel products collapsing, Koehler says the company plans to double production of alcohol from its Pekin, Ill., manufacturing plant for use in hand sanitizers.

Pacific Ethanol also has named a chief restructuring officer to help evaluate strategic initiatives and says it received a two-month deferral on principal and interest payments for its secured debt through May 20 as it works with lenders to restructure its balance sheet and improve liquidity.