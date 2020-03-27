Canadian crude plunges to record low; costs more to ship than to buy

The price of Western Canadian Select crude tumbled today to a fresh record low of $4.58/bbl, meaning Canadian heavy crude has become so cheap that the cost of shipping it to refineries exceeds the value of the oil itself, Bloomberg reports.

Synthetic crude, produced from oil sands bitumen that has been run through an upgrader, is in even worse shape, with the price also hitting a record low $9.33/bbl.

Canadian heavy crude now costs less than the price paid by a company with long-term contracts to ship it down Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Mainline and Flanagan South systems to Texas - a problem for oil sands producers such as Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), which has commitments to ship 75K bbl/day down the system.

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) has contracts to ship 50K bbl/day and has plans to expand to 100K bbl/day in H2 2020.

Other potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, OVV, CPG, BTG, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF