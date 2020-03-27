Cherry Hill Mortgage to pay half Q1 dividend in cash, half in stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI -2.7% ) will pay no more than half its previously declared Q1 dividend of 40 cents per share in cash in a move to preserve liquidity.

The remainder to be paid in the form of common stock.

Stockholders will be asked to make an election to receive their dividend all in cash or all in stock. If more than 50% cash is elected, the cash portion will be prorated.

Election deadline is April 14, 2020.

CHMI President and CEO Jay Lown says the company has satisfied all margin calls received to date under its financing arrangement.

Also increased its unencumbered cash position as of March 26,2020 by more than 300% from $24.7M as of Dec. 31, 2019.