Disneyland, Disney World extend closures

Originally set to reopen next week, Disneyland and Walt Disney World (DIS -7.5%) are staying closed "until further notice," the company says.
That's in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disney says. California remains under a shelter-in-place order with no definite end date.
And in Florida, home of Disney World, Orange County's stay-at-home order means the earliest it could reopen is 11 p.m. on April 9.
Hourly employees will be paid through April 18.
Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA -4%) said this week it would remain closed until at least April 19.
