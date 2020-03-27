Disneyland, Disney World extend closures

Originally set to reopen next week, Disneyland and Walt Disney World (DIS -7.5% ) are staying closed "until further notice," the company says.

That's in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disney says. California remains under a shelter-in-place order with no definite end date.

And in Florida, home of Disney World, Orange County's stay-at-home order means the earliest it could reopen is 11 p.m. on April 9.

Hourly employees will be paid through April 18.