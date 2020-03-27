California Resources continues to pursue options but will not issue updates

California Resources (CRC -48.8% ) says it will not provide updates on its ongoing discussions with advisors, as it considers all options to work through the current unprecedented downturn.

The company was responding to a Bloomberg report that it was considering filing for bankruptcy after the recent termination of a proposed debt swap; the report nearly cut shares in half and caused a trading halt.

California Resources says it has significant operating flexibility and is focusing on controlling what it can control, including reducing its capital program and operating costs.