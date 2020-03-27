Prologis sees logistics downturn tempered by e-commerce, restocking

As China starts to emerge from the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, Prologis (PLD +1.9% ) sees logistics real estate in the U.S. and Europe experiencing a softening in activity.

"We expect that the short-term will be dominated by depressed economic activity and limited capital availability, especially for small- and medium-sized businesses," the logistics REIT said in a report.

Notes utilization rates remain at still-elevated 84.5%.

Some factors that may temper the slowdown are higher inventory levels and re-accelerated e-commerce growth, along with "ultra-low market vacancies", diverse demand and growth among some categories related to Covid-19 (e-commerce, groceries, and home improvement), inventory restocking flowing from China, and slowed development starts.

Although the government's fiscal aid package will help, "logistics real estate demand, occupancies, and rent growth will face headwinds," the REIT said.