AutoWeb slips 16% off Q4 earnings as marketing cutbacks begin

AutoWeb (AUTO -16.3% ) has outpaced today's marketwide decline after its Q4 earnings fell short on top and bottom lines, as dealer groups begin to cut marketing spending amid the pandemic.

Revenues slipped 17% to $26.7M, missing expectations by about 11%. Ad revenues fell to $5.9M from a year-ago $6.5M.

Gross profit declined less (to $5.5M from $5.6M) amid higher margins (20.7% vs. 17.5%).

Net loss and EBITDA both improved, however: Net loss was $3.2M, vs. a year-ago net loss of $5.3M, and EBITDA rose to -$0.8M from -$2.6M.

In key operating metrics, lead traffic fell to 25.8M visits from 32.1M (lead volume 1.7M vs. prior 2.0M); retail dealer count fell to 2,203 from 2,596 and lead capacity fell to 129,384 targets from 147.145; and click traffic dipped to 24.1M visits from 26.5M.

Net revenue per click dropped to $0.79 from $0.81.

