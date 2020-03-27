Washington Prime extends temporary closures, pulls guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) extends the temporary closure of its enclosed malls with indoor common area to April 6 from March 29, or at a date that will comply with federal, state, or local mandates.

Withdraws full-year 2020 guidance.

Reports 16 new leases and 44 renewals executed in March, accounting for $2.9M and $5.0M of gross rental income, respectively.

~40% of its NOI, or 58 of its assets are open air, and 75% of its enclosed assets have an open air component.